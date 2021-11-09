Mixed emotions for Worksop Town boss after win over Bridlington Town

Celebrations for Worksop during the win over Bridlington

Whilst the Tigers went into the break 4-1 ahead through a double from Liam Hardy and goals from Aleks Starcenko and Connor Smythe, the second period lacked a certain tempo as Worksop failed to fully kill off their opponents.

And although Parry was happy with the victory, he believes they could have been better.

“It was a bit of a mixed bag really; I don’t think it was our finest day, but we got the job done and scored goals,” he said.

“It was about getting the three points today which we should have done anyway.

“The performance was a bit scratchy on that side of things, but I cannot really moan at them when they have come off and won 4-2.

“We made use of the conditions and, to be fair, I don’t think it affected the second half.

“Going into half-time, I was happy with that but, again, I think we could have nicked a couple more in front of goal and that’s just being critical at four-one.”

Hardy opened the scoring in the 12th minute before bagging his brace with a sensational strike from 25 yards to make it three-one.

Parry expressed the striker’s importance to his side.

“He’s vital,” he stated. “I have said since minute one when he came in that he does what it says on the tin.

“He scores goals, it’s as simple as that, and you can see with the goals that he has scored for us, especially that second one which he has no right to score – gets it out of his feet and wallops it into the top corner.

“I thought he produced a strong performance today; not just in terms of his goals, but the off-the-ball work that he does for the team as he works so hard and that is vital for a player in our forward-line.”

Starcenko also completed his first 90 minutes since returning from an injury that has kept him out since September.

Parry continued: “People have realised what a big miss he has been for us.

“It is the first year that I have had him where he has gone from a boy to a man.

"He’s a massive cog in our side and to have him back is like a brand-new signing.”