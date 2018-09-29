Mitchell and Denton delighted as Worksop rout Athersley

Worksop Town hit Athersley Recreation for six today, away from home, much to the delight of their manager.

Craig Denton said the Tigers had kept faith with their style of play despite three straight defeats and today they reaped their rewards.

“We’ve not changed anything in recent games, I believe personally, and the staff and players, in the style of what we’re trying to do.

“Sometimes there’s a few individual errors and it sets you back.

“We decided to go with the set-up today that was the exact same as the Handsworth and Bridlington games and that quality we’ve got showed.

“We were persistent in what we wanted to do.”

Denton heaped praise on his men, who were 3-1 up by the interval.

“Jamie Price slipped in there in the back three and really gave us that quality, led by example.

“Max Pemberton and Matt Reay winning all the headers.

“It was an absolutely fantastic performance from Craig Mitchell and Kyle Jordan the two centre-forwards.

“The wing-backs have been class today.

“We were solid and I’m really delighted with our performance and happy we’ve got three points and a handful of goals.”

Mitchell, who helped himself to a brace, believes today’s display bodes well for the club.

“A few games that we’ve played recently we’ve been a tad unlucky.

“Great performance from back to front really and we look strong going into the next game,” he added.