Midfielder commits to Worksop Town for Evo-Stik return

Midfielder Andy Gascoigne has committed to play for Worksop Town next season.

Gascoigne will join the Tigers having helped Sheffield FC to the Evo-Stik NPL South/East division play-offs last season.

Sheffield were beaten by Brighouse Town in their semi-final and Gascoigne left the club having made 279 appearances, scoring 101 goals.

And Gascoigne is looking forward to starting pre-season with the Tigers for the club’s return to Evo-Stik football.

“I’m really excited about joining Worksop Town,” said Gascoigne.

“When I got the call from Craig, for me it was a no-brainer to join.

“The following they have is unbelievable at this level, and I also know some of the lads and they’re a great bunch!

“I know this league very well and I’m sure I can help the team get to where we should be.”

As well as Sheffield FC, Gascoigne lists Frickley Athletic, Brighouse Town, Harrogate Town, Shaw Lane and Goole AFC as his former clubs.

Tigers boss Craig Denton said: “Gazza is a player who we have kept a close eye on. He and Sheffield FC had a awesome year.

“We’re always willing to see where we can add and strengthen our side and we know that Andy will bring that experience.

“He is hard-working, good in the air, and he scores goals as well.

“So I’m very much delighted to see that he has agreed to join us in pre-season and going into a new campaign.”