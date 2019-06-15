Matt Reay to stay at Worksop Town for another season

Defender Matt Reay, who played 39 matches for Worksop Town last season — scoring four goals — as they lifted the NCEL title, has agreed to stay with the Tigers for another season.

Manager Craig Denton saids: “I’m really pleased that Matt has agreed to stay on board with us going into next season.

“He was a fantastic player for us last year and he will continue to give us that quality, grit, and determination in that central position.

“We’re very delighted that he will continue wearing the Worksop Town shirt next year.”

The defender joined the Tigers last summer along with his brother, David, from Evo-Stik outfit Stocksbridge Park Steels.