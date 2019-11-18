Manchester United eye new winger, Derby target Scottish striker and Bannan wants Sheffield Wednesday to swap places with Sheffield United -- plus the rest of Monday’s Championship rumours

Here are all the latest transfer rumours and news snippets from clubs in the Sky Bet Championship, as reported by media outlets up and down the country.

Manchester United could look to hijack West Bromwich Albion’s move for Sporting CP winger Matheus Pereira, even though the Baggies are able to activate a £8.25 million option to sign him via a clause in his contract. (Mirror)

Derby County, Middlesbrough and Swansea City are among a host of clubs credited with an interest in Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes after his strong start to the 2019/20 campaign. (Wales Online)

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan has admitted he’s struggled seeing Sheffield United flourish in the Premier League, and that he’d be delighted to see the two club’s switch places next season. (Sheffield Star)

Huddersfield Town and Stoke City are said to be battling it out for Celtic winger Jonny Hayes as the Scottish giants continue their efforts to tie him down to a new deal. (Team Talk)

Chelsea are rumoured to be the latest side to take a serious interest in Wigan Athletic starlet Joe Gelhardt, with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Everton also said to be keen. (Daily Star)

Leeds United have been linked with a move for Birmingham City goalkeeper David Stockdale as they step up their efforts to find suitable cover for Kiko Casilla. (Football League World)

Ex-Leeds United manager David O’Leary is said to have been offered a club consultancy role at Arsenal, where he played more than 500 matches as a player during his career. (The 72)

Former Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis apparently turned down the chance to return to management with Cardiff City before the Welsh side appointed Neil Harris instead. (HITC)

Scouts from Turkish side Fenerbahce are believed to be closely monitoring Reading striker George Puscas, who has impressed since joining the Royals last summer. (Sport Witness)