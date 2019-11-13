Manager delighted as new boy James Gregory wings in for Worksop Town

Worksop Town boss Kyle Jordan was delighted with the debut of James Gregory in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Stocksbridge Park Steels.

The experienced Sheffield FC man, 28, is the second winger brought in by Jordan, following the capture of Steve McDonnell last month, and his display cheered Jordan on a day when a stoppage time equaliser cost Tigers two precious points.

“I was pleased with him. He will be a massive signing for us. He’s very quick and left-sided, which we were lacking,” said Jordan.

“I’ve known him since I was a kid and it’s refreshing to speak to a player who wants to know where he will fit in and how we play rather than just wanting to know what the money is like.

“When I took the job I thought recruitment may be one area we’d struggle. This is all new to me, so we don’t have the vast network of players the more experienced bosses will have.

“That said, I couldn’t really be more pleased with the two lads we’ve brought in.

“Macca and Jinky (Gregory) were our top two targets and we’ve got them in now. So it’s about building them into the side and hopefully putting a run together.

“Then, as I said last week, we’ll see where we are by Christmas.”

On the Stocksbridge result, he said: “As much as it felt like a loss it’s probably a decent point in the grand scheme of things. We’ve not been beaten.”

On Saturday Worksop host a Newcastle Town side who are only two points off the bottom and Jordan said: “They are likely to be a strong, physical side.

“No disrespect to them but if we want to get up there and challenge for the top six they are games we’ve got to win.

“We’ve got to turn our home form round – it’s not even touching acceptable. It is unacceptable. We are not winning enough games. We’re not scoring enough goals.

“The best thing is there are always other games, starting this week.”