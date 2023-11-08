Manager Craig Parry so proud of Worksop Town's FA Cup efforts in defeat at Stockport County
Over 1,400 Tigers supporters packed the away allocation at Edgeley Park, getting a moment to savour when Jay Rollins equalised on 21 minutes before Worksop fell to a 5-1 loss.
But the club did the town proud believes boss Parry.
“Today, I think we have put ourselves on the map and the feeling that I got at the end, looking at the 1,400-plus fans cheering us on, was that the club is back,” he said.
“For 60 minutes we were down 2-1 and competing well and they rolled the dice before we did and brought on four or five regulars to win the tie.
“We did get that equaliser and I must say, when it went in, I looked across and saw that stand erupt – wow, that was some moment, probably the best moment that I have had at this club.”