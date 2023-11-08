Manager Craig Parry so proud of Worksop Town's FA Cup efforts in defeat at Stockport County

Manager Craig Parry cut a proud figure on Saturday after the effort Worksop Town put in as they exited the Emirates FA Cup at the first round proper stage to Sky Bet League Two leaders Stockport County.

Jay Rollins levels at Stockport. Pic by Corey Prevett.

Over 1,400 Tigers supporters packed the away allocation at Edgeley Park, getting a moment to savour when Jay Rollins equalised on 21 minutes before Worksop fell to a 5-1 loss.

But the club did the town proud believes boss Parry.

“Today, I think we have put ourselves on the map and the feeling that I got at the end, looking at the 1,400-plus fans cheering us on, was that the club is back,” he said.

“For 60 minutes we were down 2-1 and competing well and they rolled the dice before we did and brought on four or five regulars to win the tie.