Manager Craig Parry proud of his youngsters as Worksop Town cruise home in big local derby with SJR Worksop

The Tigers cruised to victory in front of a staggering crowd of 1,242, as goals from Aleks Starcenko, Vaughan Redford (2), Liam Hardy, Alfie Parnell, Fernando Tavares, Luke Hall and an own goal rounded off a brilliant night for the town.

17-year-old Mason Bridden and 21-year-old Imran Abdalla started and played the full 90 minutes from the Tigers Reserves side, with 17-year-olds Parnell and Tavares, and 18-year-old Aleks Wolny coming off the bench to make their debuts.

“I was really pleased with the kids that stepped in and I wanted to give a special mention to all five of them that played,” said Parry.

Action from Tuesday night's historic Worksop local derby. Photo by Lewis Pickersgill.

“I thought they were exceptional in getting on the scoresheet, registering clean sheets, and getting assists.

“Imran, as a centre-half, had a lot of possession on the ball and did really well. We asked him to split with Hamza (Bencherif) and get on the ball and he was excellent in that.

“Mason on the right-hand side was probably our match of the match. We asked him during the game to push on as we thought he was too deep as a full-back and then in the second-half, he was creating goals and they should both be proud of that.

“All three of the lads that came on had a great impact too and all five of the lads did exceptionally well and took their opportunity well.”

Advertisement

Midfielder Starcenko enjoyed 90 minutes, having started a game at the weekend for the first time in four weeks after picking up an injury during Worksop’s 6-0 success over Lincoln United at the start of September.

Parry was delighted to have Starcenko back at his disposal after the playmaker had a brilliant start to the season.

He said: “Aleks is a massive player for us; he’s been on fire since the first day of pre-season.

"He’s been unlucky in the fact that he picked up an injury, but now he’s back and I thought he did extremely well.

Advertisement