On Friday they signed Charlie Baird from Retford United.

A club spokesman said: “We have secured the services of one of the best talents in our town.

“Baird was part of Retford United's title-winning team last season and will remain duel signed with them.

“He made a big impact straight away on Saturday, helping us to our biggest win of the season so far.

“He is a fantastic talent and even better character, giving the club a huge lift.”

Saturday saw a bad start to the day when the officials cancelled the game an hour before kick off due to a small area being deemed unplayable.

However, it was credit to both Elite and the officials in agreeing to a change of venue at very short notice.

The game eventually got underway with a very bright and energetic start from both teams, but only 10 minutes in the Elite winger found himself some space in behind and slotted it in to make it 1-0.

After such a disappointing start SJR looked to stamp some authority on the game and take control, but only five minutes later they were caught out yet again and conceded a second.

That was the kick that SJR need as they took another step up to take control of the game.

Creating plenty of chances and some great spells of play in between, it felt like it was only a matter of time before SJR found that next vital goal with the strikeforce of Mullen and Baird, who worked tirelessly and constantly, looking a massive threat. But the Elite keeper making some fine saves to keep them at bay.

As the first half was coming to the final 10 minutes, an SJR corner saw captain Tom Mullen nodding a second ball home to get them back into the game.

Only a few minutes later after another mistake, Elite found their third goal of the game when a loose ball was left unchallenged inside the area leading to the Elite attacker finding the back of net.

After the break SJR seemed to dominate from the off, the midfield of Cross Lake Templeton and Bennet controlling the game and playing some brilliant football and again creating plenty of chances.

It was all to no avail until the hour mark when SJR took a quick throw to put Baird in behind, who put a lovely cross over for Mullen to comfortably bring down and slot home nicely.

Just seven minutes later Templeton won himself a free kick down near the corner flag.

A thunderous effort hit the far post and fell back into Greaves who poked it in to bring the scoreline level at 3-3.

With still 20 minutes left on the clock, SJR knew they could turn this game on its head and get the winner.

The back line of Furness, Boyd, Greaves and Betts looked solid and threw their bodies on the line for one another to stop Elite from creating any kind of chance going forward.

Introducing the returning Cole Stark into the game, it was in the final 10 minutes with Baird and Stark pressing the Elite back line that saw Stark get his reward.

After robbing the centre back of the ball, he smashed it home from 20 yards to get the winning goal of the game.

SJR managed to use their experience and introduced Tom Moody and Harvey Day to help to slow down the game and see it out to finalise the three points.

This was a classy display from the home side and to come back from 3-1 down at half-time to win the game showed outstanding character.

Overall, it was a fantastic performance, despite conceding three goals, and with the chances created, on a different day it would have been a comfortable win.