LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 10: England manager Graham Taylor makes a point during training ahead of his first match in charge of England in September 1990. (Photo by Ben Radford/Allsport/Getty Images)

Made in Worksop - ten sportspeople who have done Worksop proud

Everyone knows Lee Westwood is from Worksop, most people will know Graham Taylor hailed from the town.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 6th December 2021, 1:44 pm

But here are a few other sportspersons who are proud to be Worksop. If you know of others, email [email protected]

1. Ian Bennett

Ian Bennett played 287 times for Birmingham City over a 12 year spell. He lost the 2001 League Cup final against Liverpool after a penalty shoot-out.

Photo: Michael Cooper

2. Jade Moore

Jade Moore currently players midfield for Orlando Pride. She has also represented England at junior levels and made her full debut in 2012.

Photo: Tim Nwachukwu

3. Sam Walker

Worksop's Sam Walker won silver at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and bronze in 2018 as part of Team England.

Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos

4. Craig Disley

Craig Disley enjoyed an long career in the lower leagues with the likes of Mansfield Town and Grimsby. He was part of the Bristol Rovers team promoted from League Two in 2007.

Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

