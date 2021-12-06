1. Ian Bennett
Ian Bennett played 287 times for Birmingham City over a 12 year spell. He lost the 2001 League Cup final against Liverpool after a penalty shoot-out.
Photo: Michael Cooper
2. Jade Moore
Jade Moore currently players midfield for Orlando Pride. She has also represented England at junior levels and made her full debut in 2012.
Photo: Tim Nwachukwu
3. Sam Walker
Worksop's Sam Walker won silver at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and bronze in 2018 as part of Team England.
Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos
4. Craig Disley
Craig Disley enjoyed an long career in the lower leagues with the likes of Mansfield Town and Grimsby. He was part of the Bristol Rovers team promoted from League Two in 2007.
Photo: Charlie Crowhurst