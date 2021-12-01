Luke Jeffs targets Worksop Town consistency

Worksop Town have had a positive November. Assistant Luke Jeffs now wants the side to build on that this month and get a consistency going.

The Tigers started with a 4-2 victory over struggling Bridlington Town before they suffered back-to-back defeats against Marske United and Lincoln United.

But Worksop finished the month with two successive wins as they beat third-placed Shildon 2-1 before a 4-2 success over Handsworth in the quarterfinals of the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup.

And Jeffs was satisfied with the way that the Tigers have nudged closer to the play-off places.

“Takeaway the Lincoln result, which we were very disappointed with and, again, the gaffer has gone over that one, we’ve had a good month,” said Jeffs.

“We were unlucky against Marske but you do not get anything in this league and when you are unlucky then you have got to make your own luck sometimes.

“It was a big test of character for the lads against Shildon. We came into it on the back of a bad result and came up against one of the in-form, well-drilled sides and it was a test of character as I said but we came through that.

“We have proved in games against Shildon and Marske that we’re as good if not better than them, we just need to get some consistency and start turning those results into wins.

“I am sure that the lads now are looking forward to getting on the pitch and getting in front of the fans who have been brilliant so far for us and have been supportive.

“We have points on the board and we are still in the mix which is good.

“We just now need to get that consistency going into December and that starts on Saturday because we will be going there to get three points.

“We want to kick on over December and into the rest of the season to get the consistency that will see us in those top five places which is our aim.”

December begins with a trip to joint top-of-the-league Liversedge, who have won 13 of their opening 14 league fixtures so far.

Worksop then welcome Sheffield FC to the Windsor Foodservice Stadium on Saturday 11 December before travelling to Yorkshire Amateur the weekend before Christmas.

The year ends with a home game against Cleethorpes Town.