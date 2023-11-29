Luke Hall strikes to earn Worksop Town a midweek point at Bamber Bridge

Worksop Town manager Craig Parry was happy to settle for a point as the Tigers drew 1-1 away at Bamber Bridge on Tuesday evening, writes Devon Cash.

The visitors were again made to rue some early missed chances as Ewan Bange smashed home unchallenged from a corner on 31 minutes. Luke Hall levelled the game just before the hour with a scrappy header to get Worksop back in the game to earn a point that moves them back into third in the table.

And Parry accepted a share of the spoils in the end.

“I think we’ve got to be happy with the point coming away in midweek with an early set off at a difficult place to come,” he said.

Terry Hawkridge dives into a challenge with Macauley Wilson on Tuesday. Photo: Ruth Hornby.

“It was cold, wet, and a frozen pitch – it was tough conditions – so to come midweek and take a point on our journey, I’ve got to be pleased and I think we put another good performance in.

“The game was probably a little too open for my liking, especially in the final 20 minutes when it was like a pinball and end-to-end.

“I thought before they scored that we were playing some good stuff and we got in and behind them quite a lot, but as the pitch started to cut up, we kept trying to play that way too many times, hence bringing the big man (Liam Hughes) on to try to go a little bit bigger and try and get bodies around him.

“It’s lessons learnt for us and from my side, when it was so open, I maybe should have brought a little bit more control there because it could have gone either way in the end.”

Worksop’s talisman Liam Hughes returned from a broken ankle to play the final 28 minutes of the game.

“We didn’t have many plans to use him today,” added Parry. “He had a fitness test today at 2pm at the ground and he declared himself fit, but if he only had one leg he’d try and declare himself fit, so I have to manage him and not let him down.

“With the conditions and how the game went, we felt it was a perfect kind of game for him and 30 minutes in, we were already deciding at what point he would come on and how we would change the system regardless of the scoreline.