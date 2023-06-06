The 20-year-old had a successful end to the season, starting all of their remaining 11 fixtures as Worksop were promoted back to the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

And Hall admitted that he has had little rest as he is raring to go.

“I’ve not really had much time off if I am honest,” he said.

Luke Hall - raring to go already. Photo by Luke Pickersgill.

“Don’t get me wrong I do like some downtime, but I need to keep playing football to keep myself level-headed and it’s something that helps me to escape normal life.

“I have just been playing five-a-side with my mates a lot, done a few runs, and been in the gym.

"So I would say that I only have had a week off because I need to keep myself ticking over for my own good.

“I felt like the gaffer has his trust in me and I feel like I am a good fit for the dressing room which is similar for all the lads that have also been retained because we all get on well.

"So I am not surprised that there have been so many that have been kept on.

“I felt like I had a good last few months to the season and it’s not that I didn’t want the season to end, it was that I was in such good form that I wanted to keep going.

“We start in a new division, and when you’re at that level, you’ve got to keep your standards.

"So I have made sure that I have not put any weight on so when I come back in for pre-season, I should be able to pick up where I left off.”

Despite his age, Hall has had a spell at this level before, featuring sparsely for Matlock Town and Guiseley in the 2021/22 campaign.

The youngster knows it will be a stronger division, but he has faith in the side to challenge.

“It will be a tougher challenge this year, but I don’t know anyone in the club that doesn’t have the belief that we can do it again,” he added.

“I am at a club now where I feel comfortable and appreciated and it is one of the best clubs around this level with how they do things off the pitch.