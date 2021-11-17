Lizzy Harris hits winner as SJR Worksop Ladies beat Sleaford Town to go fourth

SJR Worksop Ladies battled to a 1-0 win at Sleaford.

The win saw them move up to fourth in the table.

A few team changes saw Chloe Rose come out of goal and play in a front three with Lynsay Law and Lizzy Harris. There was also a first start of the season for Aoife Bromley in goal.

SJR started the game in a 4-3-3 formation and immediately looked to play balls up to the front three to put the Sleaford back line under pressure.

The midfield three kept the ball well and were able to move the ball up to Rose and Lizzy Harris on a number of occasions to put Sleaford under pressure.

On the 20 minute mark a strong tackle from the Sleaford defender saw Rose land awkwardly and have to be replaced by Hannah Storey.

SJR were forced to change formation to a 4-4-2 which saw Sleaford gain a lot more of the possession and become a lot more of a threat in attack.

SJR had a few chances with Sky Hughes coming close to opening the scoring and Ellie Sims seeing her shot go narrowly wide.

The best chance of the half went to Sleaford who saw a shot from inside the box cannon off the post.

At half-time SJR moved Hughes up front and went back into the 4-3-3 formation which they started the game with.

The second half was played at a much higher intensity from both teams.

SJR enjoyed some excellent possession but continued to struggle to find the breakthrough.

At the other end some excellent defending from Stacie Sands and Lauren Bell kept SJR looking solid.

Sleaford went close when a cross into the box found the attacker in front of goal but her header went just over the bar.

At the other end Lynsay Law shot just wide of the post.

It looked as if the game was heading for a goal-less draw until a SJR finally opened up Sleaford.

A ball forward found Hughes in a central position. She took the ball past the Sleaford defender, into the box and shot hard and low across the goalkeeper.