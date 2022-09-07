Lincoln United are hit for six by rampant Worksop Town
Worksop Town made it three wins on the bounce with a 6-0 demolishing of Lincoln United on Tuesday evening.
The Tigers led by two goals at the break thanks to a Jay Rollins header and an Aleks Starcenko wonder strike before Josh Wilde, Jack Broadhead, Liam Hughes and a second from Rollins completed the six-goal haul.
And assistant boss Luke Jeffs explained the confidence that is flowing through the side.
“I think if anyone has come to today’s game then I would like to think they enjoyed that because we certainly did, so it was a good all-round professional performance.
Most Popular
-
1
Worksop Town book FA Cup tie at Brackley Town with hammering of Worcester Raiders
-
2
Worksop triathlon pair tackle European challenges
-
3
Lincoln United are hit for six by rampant Worksop Town
-
4
Angling expert Alan's top tips on catching big Rudd
-
5
Worksop Town's powerful frontline sees them home in FA Cup win at AFC Mansfield
“Lincoln could not get it off us and we got an early goal, and we could have been 5-0 up at half-time and in an attacking sense, things are really clicking for us.
“I think we’re full of confidence, but nothing’s won in September. However, it is good to see us put a run of wins together and play well whilst doing so.”