The Tigers led by two goals at the break thanks to a Jay Rollins header and an Aleks Starcenko wonder strike before Josh Wilde, Jack Broadhead, Liam Hughes and a second from Rollins completed the six-goal haul.

And assistant boss Luke Jeffs explained the confidence that is flowing through the side.

“I think if anyone has come to today’s game then I would like to think they enjoyed that because we certainly did, so it was a good all-round professional performance.

Liam Hughes celebrates against Lincoln.

“Lincoln could not get it off us and we got an early goal, and we could have been 5-0 up at half-time and in an attacking sense, things are really clicking for us.