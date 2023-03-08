Liam Hughs spot kick sees Worksop Town home in tricky clash at Lincoln United

Liam Hughes’ first-half penalty was enough to take the Tigers 23 points clear of second place, stretching their unbeaten run to 29 games.

And Parry was delighted with Worksop’s battling qualities as they navigated past a tricky Lincoln side.

“I am in a better mood after the result and the performance,” he said. “It is an extremely tough place to come, and Lincoln made it the most difficult game of this year for us, and I am happy because a lot of top sides have come here and lost.

Liam Hughes grabs the winner at Lincoln. Photo by Lewis Pickersgill.

“I said at the end, if we are wanting to win league titles then you must come to teams here that pick points up at home and the pleasing thing is we have come here and put a lot of pressure on them, held strong, and got the three points and the clean sheet.

“It took us around 15 minutes to get used to the runners in midfield and we just wanted to get into half-time to give some simple instructions to them on how we wanted them to adapt, but just before we scored, the midfield did that and I am happy with the way the players took charge.

“Up until the penalty we had a few chances in and around the box and I feel that a few lads will be disappointed not to have done better with those. I always felt that a goal would come through a set-play or a mistake and that came through Terry (Hawkridge) being tripped in the box and Hughesy has put it away.”

The Tigers were without an ill Aleks Starcenko, as an illness continues to sweep through the Tigers’ squad.

Parry praised his side for picking themselves up and fighting for the club, saying: “Vaughan (Redford)’s been ill, and he couldn’t get off the toilet before the game and he was back on there at half-time. But the energy he produced was remarkable.