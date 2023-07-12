News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Liam Hughes spot on as Worksop Town edge narrow friendly win over Ossett United

Worksop Town manager Craig Parry was pleased with a better performance as his side edged a slim 1-0 victory over Ossett United at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium on Tuesday evening, writes Devon Cash.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 12th Jul 2023, 14:15 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 14:15 BST

Liam Hughes’ 43rd-minute spot kick was the difference on a dull evening. But, despite the lack of ‘oomph’ in the game, the Tigers played some good combination play as United barely threatened.

And Parry, who was left questioning his side’s display at the weekend, praised a much-improved outing.

“It was a massive improvement from Saturday from us,” he explained. “We looked like we had an identity tonight on the pitch and we executed some good patterns of play, and our movement was good.

Liam Hughes celebrates his spot kick winner against Ossett. Photo by Liam Pickersgill.Liam Hughes celebrates his spot kick winner against Ossett. Photo by Liam Pickersgill.
Liam Hughes celebrates his spot kick winner against Ossett. Photo by Liam Pickersgill.
Most Popular

“I was pleased with the performance, but it is still nowhere near where we want to get to, but you could see tonight that we looked like a team whereas Saturday, we didn’t gel as well.

“We just need to keep working hard. I don’t want to make excuses for Saturday, but we had a very tough week, and I don’t think there was much energy in the side whereas today I think they had plenty of rest and there was an eagerness to get down there and play with each other. I thought we played some good stuff, and it was a step in the right direction. At the times when we needed to break through the lines quickly, we did that and with quality.

“If you look at the final third, we have created chances in there and we know we have got to be better once we get through the lines, especially in their 18-yard box and my only frustration was that once we got in there, we were a little shy of pulling the trigger and tried one extra pass to walk the ball into the net rather than getting a shot off.”

The Tigers travel to Bridlington Town on Saturday afternoon for their first away friendly this summer.

Parry believes it will be good for his lads to experience the away trips again.

“It’ll be another tough game and the lads will be back in on Thursday where they will cover some more milage and we’ll make it very difficult on Saturday,” he added.

“It’ll be good for us to get on the road and be on a bus together and get the journeys going because we only play 50 per cent of our games at home, so it’ll be good to get in unfamiliar territory and on a grass pitch against a side that will be competitive again in their league.”

Related topics:Craig ParryTigersWorksop TownOssettBridlington Town