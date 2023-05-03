News you can trust since 1895
Liam Hughes lands awards triple at Worksop Town presentation night

Forward Liam Hughes won three awards at Worksop Town’s presentation night last weekend.

John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 3rd May 2023, 14:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 14:32 BST

After his goal-laden campaign, Hughes was awarded the Supporters’ and Players’ Player of the Season trophies, as well as the Top Scorer award after his 42 goals in 45 games.

The Simon Lamb Trophy – an award dedicated to the club’s late media manager – for Volunteer of the Year went to Lewis Pickersgill, who is the club’s photographer.

James Hanson scooped up Goal of the Season before Luke Hall was named the 'Most Improved Player of the Season'.

Terry Hawkridge received Media Player of the Season before captain Hamza Bencherif was named the President’s Player of the Season by Life President Keith Ilett.

Pete Whitehead gave his Chairman’s Award to the whole management team for their record-breaking success this season before giving a special award to Deegan Atherton for surpassing 150 appearances for the Tigers.

