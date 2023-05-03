After his goal-laden campaign, Hughes was awarded the Supporters’ and Players’ Player of the Season trophies, as well as the Top Scorer award after his 42 goals in 45 games.

The Simon Lamb Trophy – an award dedicated to the club’s late media manager – for Volunteer of the Year went to Lewis Pickersgill, who is the club’s photographer.

James Hanson scooped up Goal of the Season before Luke Hall was named the 'Most Improved Player of the Season'.

Terry Hawkridge received Media Player of the Season before captain Hamza Bencherif was named the President’s Player of the Season by Life President Keith Ilett.