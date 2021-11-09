Liam Hardy hails important win for Worksop Town
Forward Liam Hardy emphasised the importance of Saturday’s victory over Bridlington Town.
Worksop Town came away with a 4-2 success as the Tigers moved within a point of the play-off positions.
Hardy netted a brace on Saturday, with his second being a 20-yard stunner into the top right corner.
“The three points were important ” said Hardy. “The game started a bit slow, but it was a scrappy game.“To bounce back from a not very good performance at Brighouse [Town] was pleasing and we didn’t play last week either, so we were raring to go and get three points again.
“We managed to nick a goal through me before we gave a penalty away, but we came out on top and, as I said, it was good to score but we battled hard.
“We came out at half-time and they scored straight away, so we had to shut up shop, carried on what we were doing, and we got the win."