Liam Hardy hails important win for Worksop Town

Worksop Town picked up an important win.

Worksop Town came away with a 4-2 success as the Tigers moved within a point of the play-off positions.

Hardy netted a brace on Saturday, with his second being a 20-yard stunner into the top right corner.

“The three points were important ” said Hardy. “The game started a bit slow, but it was a scrappy game.“To bounce back from a not very good performance at Brighouse [Town] was pleasing and we didn’t play last week either, so we were raring to go and get three points again.

“We managed to nick a goal through me before we gave a penalty away, but we came out on top and, as I said, it was good to score but we battled hard.