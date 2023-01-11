Let's make record-breaking run count with promotion says Worksop Town vice captain Sam Wedgbury

Their victory over Grantham Town on Monday 2nd January was their 19th successive win and, despite last Saturday’s game against Sheffield FC being postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, the Tigers were boosted with second-placed Stockton Town dropping more points with a draw against Ossett United, meaning Worksop are 13 points clear with a game in hand.

And Wedgbury stated that a clean-slate mentality has been implemented to avoid complacency.

“It’s been incredible and there’s been no better feeling, because if you’re losing then you’re gutted afterwards for a few days, but we haven’t had that, and it’s been such a good place to be,” he said.

“My mates that I speak to have said that it is Championship Manager stuff, and it really is because you don’t see many teams do that and we have been part of history.

“But that counts for nothing if we do not get promoted and I am not interested in the history right now because I want that promotion.

“We must put that pressure on ourselves, because if not, you can start to get a bit comfortable, and we are not going to let that happen.

“We have the next four months and we’re going to focus on our own results, not looking at what Stockton are doing, because we have implemented a clean slate after Christmas.

“We have forgotten about how many points clear we are because if you get comfortable, then before you know it, you can be caught.

“We are all switched on and we know what we are doing, and I think our experience helps with that.”

Wedgbury has been a vital cog in the Tigers’ defensive structure as the anchor in midfield, helping Worksop have the best defence in the top four steps of non-league football.

The combative 33-year-old praised the players around him that help him to thrive.

“It’s something that I have done quite a bit in my career in that ‘number four’ role, and I have tried to break play up and help the back four out,” added Wedgbury.

“But now that I am getting older and I cannot get about as much as I used to, it is about talking to people around me.