Leeds United want Newcastle United keeper and Aston Villa defender, while Nottingham Forest target Mallorca defender - and the rest of Friday's Championship rumours

Leeds United are said to have made an approach for Newcastle 'keeper Karl Darlow, as Kiko Casilla and Bailey Peacock-Farrell's futures remain uncertain. (Football Insider)

Cardiff City are edging closer to signing Middlesbrough defender Aden Flint, who is set for a medical after a £6m fee was reportedly agreed (Daily Mirror)

Leeds are said to be eyeing up Aston Villa's £7.5m defender James Chester, as they look to secure quality replacement for Pontus Jansson. (Daily Star)

Ex-Wales boss Chris Coleman has seen his odds of becoming the next Sheffield Wednesday manager slashed, going from 12/1 to 6/1 second favourite in 24 hours. (Sky Bet)

Nottingham Forest are rumoured to have reignited their interest in Mallorca defender Antonio Raillo, following a failed approach in January (Football League World)

Blackburn Rovers are looking to loan Manchester City youngster Tosin Adarabioyo, who can play either as a full-back or a central defender. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Swansea City manager Steve Cooper has suggested that his club are keen to bring in Chelsea youngster Ethan Ampadu on loan this summer. (Wales Online).

West Bromwich Albion are believed to be on the verge of signing Rotherham's Semi Ajayi, after reportedly agreeing a £1.3m deal. (Daily Mail)

Wigan Athletic have moved closer to signing Portsmouth ace Jamal Lowe, after Pompey snapped up Marcus Harness from Burton as his replacement. (Portsmouth News)