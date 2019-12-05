Lee Hill's scorcher 'just typical of the player' says Worksop Town boss

Worksop Town boss Kyle Jordan said it was “typical” of Lee Hill to score a wonder-goal on his return to action.

The Tigers defender re-signed with the club last month and made his third first-team debut in Saturday's hammering of Cleethorpes.

Hill popped up with the game's first goal to set Worksop on their way to a 4-1 home win over the BetVictor NPL South East high-fliers.

Jordan said: "That is just typical of him.

“He's available again on Saturday so that's another boost for us.

"He's just one of those characters who are good to have around the place. He gives everyone a lift even when he doesn't play.

"He's a laugh around the changing room and will have a chat in the bar afterward.

"He'll say he's not the most technically gifted but a lot of people would argue with that after his goal on Saturday.

"He's a warrior on the pitch, winning headers and winning tackles, and at the end of the day that's what you want your back-four to do.

"If they want to stick one in the top corner every now and again, brilliant, but essentially they're there to keep the ball out of the net."

Goals from Hill, Craig Mitchell (2) and Lynton Karkach put Worksop into an unassailable lead against Cleethorpes, who got a late consolation through brody Robertson.

Jordan, unsurprisingly, was impressed: “After 20 minutes you wouldn't know who was top three and who was midtable.

"Cleethorpes have got some very good players but our lads got on top of them early on and it was hugely encouraging.

"I thought we'd struggle to play at that tempo having not played for so long but the lads were superb throughout.

"That's by far the best performance since I took over and it's probably the best at home for some time.

"We're in a position again where the next four games are against teams that are around us in the league.

"I think we've got every chance of being up there in the thick of it by Boxing Day.

"The lads are all riding high in confidence after Saturday and we can't wait for this Saturday at 3 o'clock."