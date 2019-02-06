League One Latest: Bristol Rovers boss delighted with new signing while Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts slams VAR

Bristol Rovers manager Graham Coughlan believes new signing Jonson Clarke-Harris is a “top player” after holding off competition from Sunderland, Portsmouth and Fleetwood Town on deadline day.

As confirmed by Coventry City boss Mark Robins, the trio launched an enquiry for the 24-year-old, however he decided on a move to the Memorial Stadium.

The striker fell out-of-favour at the Ricoh Arena and was dropped to the bench for his last seven Coventry games. Nevertheless, Coughlan is delighted to have Clarke-Harris on board.

He said: “Jonson is a player that I have worked with before and someone who I believe is a top player at this level.”

Portsmouth defender Jack Whatmough is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after a MRI scan revealed damage to his articular cartilage in his knee.

The Pompey academy graduate limped off in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Doncaster Rovers and underwent a scan yesterday to receive a full diagnosis.

Devastatingly for Portsmouth, the scan showed he requires microfracture surgery, meaning he is likely to be long-term absentee as the promotion race from League One intensifies.

Luton Town interim manager Mick Harford and striker James Collins have been nominated for the EFL League One manager and player of the month award for January.

Harford has taken the reigns after Nathan Jones’ departure to Stoke City – stretching the club’s unbeaten league run to 18 matches.

And after gaining 10 points from a possible 12 last month – where Collins scored six goals in five matches – the pair have been recognised for their fine form

Plymouth’s Derek Adams, Charlton’s Lee Bowyer and Scunthorpe’s Stuart McCall are also up for the monthly manager accolade.

Barnsley’s Jacob Brown, Walsall’s Andy Cook and Plymouth’s Ruben Lameiras rival Brown for the player award.

Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts has criticised VAR – believing there was a clear foul in the build-up to Wolves’ winner in their FA Cup fourth round replay last night.

Ivan Cavaleiro’s 62nd-minute strike proved decisive for the Premier League side having initially trailed 2-1 during the first-half – and Ricketts strongly feels the goal shouldn’t have stood because of a foul on Omar Beckles by Adama Traore.

“I still think it’s a foul,” Ricketts told the Shropshire Star. “I’ve not seen every angle back that VAR use, but from my point of view it’s 100 per cent a foul.

“You can’t have two arms around our player’s waist and pull him to one side. I’m not sure what angles VAR saw back.I saw it with my own eyes, if VAR had my angle then it’s a foul. It’s not a goal in any way, shape or form.

“If we’re going to have video technology, let’s get it right.”