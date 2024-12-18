Late leveller as Worksop Town fight back against Warrington Rylands in eight-goal thriller

Luke Shiels’ 97th-minute equaliser rescued a point for Worksop Town in a dramatic 3-3 draw against Warrington Rylands at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worksop had taken the lead in the first half but were pegged back to trail 3-1 thanks to goals from Jake Burton and a brace from Ben Hardcastle.

But they hit back well in the last nine minutes to take a share of the spoils in a thrilling clash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tigers took the lead on the 14th minute as Liam Hughes was brought down in the box by a Rylands player, and the resulting penalty was smashed home by the striker – his 10th goal of the season.

Tigers players celebrating the last-minute equaliser from Luke Shiels - Photo by Richard Bierton.

Rylands equalised on the 20th minute through Hardcastle, who drove down the left-hand side before firing into the near post past Tommy Taylor in goal.

The visitors then completed their turnaround through in-form striker Jake Burton, whose well-taken finish beat Taylor once again.

Rylands were finding joy down the left-hand side and it was Hardcastle again who scored their third goal of the game with a cross-shot from distance to send the visitors in 3-1 to the good at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worksop tried to break down the Rylands defence for the majority of the second half but couldn’t do so, with the team in blue returning some counter-attacks in the process.

However, the comeback started in the 81st minute for the Tigers as Aaron Martin headed in from close range in the centre of the box from a corner to net his first league goal for the club since joining in the Summer.

Worksop then equalised late on as Martin’s header from a corner rattled off the post before Shiels’ deflected half-volley found the back of the net in the 97th minute of the game.

Worksop play their last home game of the year against FC United of Manchester on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club have confirmed that midfielder Joe Leesley's has been extended for another month.

Leesley arrived on loan from Darlington FC in November and played his first game in the Tigers' 3-2 away at Radcliffe in the FA Trophy.

The left-footed midfielder is most know for his time at Harrogate Town where he was part of the side that was promoted to the Football League, and has played five out of the six games he could have played for the club.