Late Lauren Cundy strike keeps SJR Ladies on course for the title after win over rivals Dronfield Town

SJR celebrate Lauren Cundy's late winner.

Lauren Cundy provided the winning goal just 10 minutes from time.A last minute venue switch due to the early morning rain meant this game was played at Manton Sports and Social Club.

Captain Abbie Lister made the call to switch ends and SJR started the game playing into a strong wind which proved a master stroke.

From the start it was difficult to get the ball down and play.

Lilly Brown did break free for SJR but couldn't quite get the shot off.

A Sarah Harvey free kick was played into a very dangerous area and appeared to only need a touch to beat the keeper, but no one could quite get on the end of it.

Dronfield played some nice football but didn't really trouble the goal of Olivia Walker, who did what she had to do very neat and tidy.

Emily Murphy has been a handful to opposition defences all season and she was starting to be a thorn in the side of Dronfield but the finishing touch wasnt quite there.

The midfield of Lauren Cundy, Lauren Bell and Sarah Harvey were getting a good foothold in the game, and with Naomi Childerley and Amy O'Brien, SJR were starting to look the more threatening.

Unfortunately just before half-time Sarah Harvey was forced off with an injury, which allowed Leah Markham to come on for her first appearance in a first team shirt of the season.

And she had an immediate impact on the game driving forward from midfield and picking some nice passes.

The second half started with Amy O'Brien looking like she had scored but it just failed to beat the keeper.

Dronfield had an attack but Walker as usual was equal to it.

Lister, Lucie Spendiff and Rachael Bell were all immense in their performance and were repelling anything Dronfield threw at them, with the latter taking a naughty elbow to the eye off of a Dronfield player.

Amy O'Brien broke free and placed her shot just wide while Aimee Roper was picking passes and setting SJR on the attack with clever passes into the right areas.

Finally, with 10 minutes to go, Cundy picked the ball up and skipped past two Dronfield players before sliding the ball past the Dronfield keeper.

The last 10 minutes felt like a lifetime but the game ebbed away without any drama to the SJR goal. Markham playing with confidence and flair was running the ball into the corners to take the pressure off.