Late James Hanson wonder strike sinks Ossett United and sends Worksop Town clear at the top

The Sheepicorns set up with a flat back five, with their three centre-halves doing extremely well to keep 24-goal forward Liam Hughes quiet.

Ossett took the lead on 54 minutes, as Brad Grayson benefited from a missed header from Jack Broadhead to race through and fire across Sebastian Malkowski.

The Tigers continued to dominate and found their equaliser eight minutes from time when Jay Rollins tapped home at the back post from Luke Hall’s drilled cross.

James Hanson celebrates his late winner. Photo by Lewis Pickersgill.

And then, in the 90th minute, Terry Hawkridge’s free-kick was met by Hanson, but his initial header was cleared high into the air by Harry Coates. Rollins leapt well to nod the ball back to Hanson, who struck a first-time volley from 20 yards into the top corner to give Worksop their 14th consecutive victory.

Assistant manager Luke Jeffs praised his side’s resilience in the fixture, saying: “I don’t think we played particularly poorly but it was one of those games that wasn’t particularly going for us for 70 minutes of the game.

“Credit to Ossett, who we knew exactly how they would set up with their gameplan and that almost came off but with this squad of players, they find a way when we’re not playing well, and we have done that today.

“We changed it with 20 minutes to go and we thought that we will have a go here because they are a good side and defend well, so we cannot just lump balls straight down the middle to their centre-halves as they win everything in the air.

“We got it wide, and we put some good balls in, and the first goal was a great bit of play by Luke, who put it into a great area.

“The subs made a big impression and Big Jim (Hanson) popped up at the end with a ‘worldie’ to win it for us.”

Hall has been somewhat of an impact sub this season due to the form of the Tigers’ frontline.