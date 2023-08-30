The home side took the lead in the match on 18 minutes. After good pressure from the home side, it resulted in a shot coming in and the rebound fell to Harry Bunn, who placed the ball past Paul Cooper.

On 27 minutes, Hyde doubled their lead through Lewis Alessandra. The forward ended up with the ball after Hyde capitalised on an error, which led to Alessandra curling an effort into the bottom left corner.

On the hour mark, Worksop pulled a goal back through Josh Wilde. James Hanson did well to hold the ball up and play it towards Vaughan Redford, who proceeded to chip the ball out wide to Luke Hall, who cut inside towards the box and set up Wilde, who smashed the ball into the corner of the goal.