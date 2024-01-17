Late Chad Evans thunderbolt earns SJR Worksop a point at Hatfield Town

After yet another week off, SJR Worksop returned to CML Premier North action with a battling second half comeback in a 2-2 away draw at Hatfield Town.

Luke Tong in SJR action.

Trailing 2-0 at the break they finally levelled the game with a wonder goal by Chad Evans in the dying minutes.

Hatfield started the better, working the ball into the right areas and getting bodies in and around, trying to test the SJR back line, but nothing really capitalised to trouble keeper Joe Vaughan.

SJR tried to calm the game down and take contol of the tempo trying to get the ball down and play on a tough and bobbly surface, and get the ball into the front three of Taylor, Mullen and Stead, but the Hatfield defence never really looked troubled.

The first goal of the game came from SJR losing the ball cheaply and James Bytheway turned on the edge of the area and put away a nice finish.

After that early wake up call, SJR looked to step up their game for the remainder of the half.

The second half started and, with both teams looking for that next vital goal, the SJR defence conceded almost immediately after a mix-up inside the six yard area, Bytheway scrambled the ball into the net to make it 2-0.

The visitors made a slight change of shape that saw Luke Tong move up front alongside Mullen, which allowed SJR to take a foothold in the game and constantly look to get in behind and create something to get back into the game.

The first goal come from a brilliantly worked move when Tong dummied a ball to fall for Taylor at the back post, who pulled it back across for Tong to net a lovely finish in the corner of the net.

SJR looked hopeful, as they kept pushing for the equaliser but credit to Hatfield as they defended well and looked to catch SJR out on the break - and very nearly did at times.