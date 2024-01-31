Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Right back Regan Hutchinson put the Tigers ahead after 12 minutes with a fine half-volley after a mistake from Josh Wardle.

However, Tigers were denied on several occasions by keeper Luke Hutchinson before Finlay Sinclair-Smith punished hesitant defending to slip the ball past Sebastian Malkowski.

After goalscorer Hutchinson received a straight red card on 94 minutes, Marine won the game in the ninth minute of stoppage time when Matty Waters’ long-range effort cannoned in off the underside of the crossbar.

Worksop take the lead at Marine. Picture by Corey Prevett.

Parry was fuming at the end of the fixture.

“I feel for the lads,” said Parry. “They have put in an unbelievable effort to come away to one of the best sides in this league and put in the performance they did.

“I have mixed emotions of feeling sorry for them, but I am also angry with them because we had the game in control and then we gave two silly goals away.

“It’s not me to do this, but in a game of this magnitude that can have such a big impact on where these two sides will be at the end of the season, to have someone so inept and making the wrong and bad decisions was wrong.

“I am full of emotion really; it’s raw, I’m angry, but I am disappointed because we should have come away with three points.

“Their goalie was magnificent. I thought it was an even game, but we had three unbelievable chances, and it has taken some worldies from their keeper to keep us out – from three yards out, Vaughan (Redford) has hit it sweetly and he’s saved it. On another day, we’d be going into half-time at 2-0, but it’s all ifs and buts. We need to pick ourselves up and move on.”

The Tigers welcome Ashton United to the Windsor Foodservice Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Parry insists his side will show a response.