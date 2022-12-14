Guest decided is was too much to do both jobs and said: “Lee Scott will be staying on as coach and he’s chosen club legend Thomas Richardson as his assistant.

“We had 18 people applied for the role and we interviewed five. But Kyle was the standout one and becomes only the fourth manager in our 38-year history.

“He’s wanting to keep this group of players together and mentioned giving them all a clean slate moving forward.

Kyle Wesley - new boss at SJR Worksop.

“During his interview he showed the courage to highlight where he thought we’d got things wrong and clearly showed he’s analysed it all properly and talked in detail on how he plans to make things better.

“He understands where we want to be as a club and that bringing through young talent is important to us and he’s been behind the project from day one becoming a proper club man.

“The club has always stood for giving people opportunities, especially local lads. And we believe Kyle deserves his chance.

“We ask that everyone gets behind the new management team and wish Kyle, Lee and Thom good luck.”

Wesley said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be given the opportunity to manage the men’s team.

“Getting into management has been something I've been thinking about for a while now and when the chance come around to become the manager of SJR I didn’t hesitate.

“I've been with the club as a player since it first made the transition to Saturday football.

“Since first having a chat with Guesty in what the clubs stands for and the pathway in which it wants to go I made the decision to be part of that building process.

“Four years later and we now have one of the most exciting set-ups in the league from the juniors right through to two seniors and a women’s team.

“I want to keep the club going in that same pathway both on and off the pitch.

“I have brought in a team of great lads that know the game and know what the club stands for - Lee Scott, who I’ll be working with closely, and Tom Richardson, who will be our right hand man.