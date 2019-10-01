Kyle Jordan says it’s a ‘huge honour’ to be appointed new Worksop Town manager

Kyle Jordan has been appointed the new manager of Worksop Town.

Jordan has been in temporary charge alongside Craig Mitchell and Steve Woolley following the shock departure of Craig Denton.

And Tigers officials have seen enough over the two weeks to hand Jordan the reins, citing his emotional attachment to the club.

Jordan has made more than 180 first team appearances and scored 80 goals for Worksop since initially joining the under-19s in 2007/08.

Jordan said: “It is, obviously, a huge honour to be taking on the full-time role of first team manager.

“I’m sure you can all appreciate it’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks but in that time, I have become even more obsessed with Worksop Town and I’m so excited for what the future holds for us.

“We’re already working hard to ensure success on the pitch and I have no doubt whatsoever that we, both as a management group and as group of players, have what it takes to bring just that.”

Woolley and Mitchell will continue to contribute to the management team as player-coaches while Jordan has brought in a new number two in James Kay.

Kay started in the Sheffield Wednesday academy with Jordan and went on to forge a career in non-League. He has experience as an assistant manager at Frickley.

Tigers chairman Paul Williams said: “It is with great pride and delight that we can announce that Kyle Jordan, James Kay, Craig Mitchell and Steve Woolley have been appointed as the new Worksop Town management team.

“For me, these men epitomise the club spirit, professional respect and the overall integrity we require to take the club forward. Kyle and his team shared the news privately with the players, who all reacted positively to the news.

“I wish them all the very best for the future on our journey together.”