Jordan Burrow enjoying life at Worksop Town as he finds the net again against Stafford Rangers

The former Boston United forward has scored a total of four times in eight games so far since joining the Tigers from Buxton FC.

And Burrow explained how he has established himself in the club.

“I am really enjoying it,” he said.

Jordan Burrow - enjoying his new life with the Tigers. Pic by RBI Photography.

"“It’s been nice to have had a run of eight games and I have played the full game for most of them.

“It has been a good start, and I knew about the club before I came in, but I really am enjoying every single minute of it.

"It’s a great group of lads and I am happy that I have integrated well and we’re trying to go in the right direction.

“I feel like I have been in the right areas and there’s been a couple of good saves and a few that I have done better with.

“It’s only the start and I want to keep kicking on and let’s ride it out and also keep on the goal trial.

“I have scored a few goals already and I have seen a few efforts saved and a few that I have wanted to score as I want to score in every game that I play. But as long as I am contributing to the team then that’s all that matters.”

On Saturday’s goal against Stafford, he said: “As the ball had gone over my head, Vaughan shouted to head it back across and it was a great set from Vaughan.

"So all I needed to do was get it on target and it was a good finish.”

The forward will hope to continue his goalscoring exploits this weekend as he looks to help Worksop overcome Marine on Saturday afternoon.

Burrow added: “I am loving my time here and now we’re back up in the play-offs and we now go into a sort of mini-league with the last 18 games of the season.

"We just need to accumulate as many points as we can and that’s what we will do.

“Marine seem a good side and I don’t know too much about them myself, but they are up there for a reason.”

Worksop go into the game in the final play-off spot in fifth with Marine two places and one point above them, though Worksop do have a game in hand.