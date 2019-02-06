Joe Lolley urges fans to unite behind Forest for Bees clash

Nottingham Forest go into this weekend’s visit of Brentford with plenty still to play for, according to winger Joe Lolley.

Lolley is urging Reds fans to get behind their side as they aim to put pressure on the play-off places, with Forest sat just five points behind sixth-placed Bristol City.

With another bumper crowd set to grace the City ground, Lolley wants to hear supporters roar Forest to three points.

He said: “The crowd have been brilliant this season, supporting in their numbers. The support has always been terrific and we need to pay them back.

“It will be a tough game against Brentford who have hit a bit of form after struggling for a while after changing manager.

“They will be looking to come here and get a good result so we need to make sure we match them, make sure we defend properly and going forward create plenty of chances.

“The support is so important and there is still plenty of cause for optimism as there is still so much to fight for. We know we need to go on a run and win games but it is possible. With their support it does help and they have been brilliant, home and away.”

Defender Jack Robinson, meanwhile, knows an upturn in fortunes is crucial as Forest aim to bounce back from the 2-0 defeat at Birmingham City last weekend.

He said: “If you look at the Leeds and Wigan games then they have been the exceptions.

“Overall it hasn’t been good enough for a while now and we haven’t performed to levels we know we can and we need to put that right.

“In this league it’s so difficult because you only have to lose one or two games and you drop right down so we need to put an end to this bad run and start pushing back up the table over the next few weeks.”

Brentford are 17th in the Sky Bet Championship having fallen away after a good start.

Their last outing was on Tuesday night when they beat Barnet 3-1 in an FA Cup fourth round replay.