Joe Lolley says set-pieces are now crucial for Nottingham Forest

Joe Lolley felt that Nottingham Forest’s strength from set-pieces was crucial as they came from behind to defeat Swansea City 2-1 on Saturday.

The winger delivered two fine corners into the box to set up both goals from Daryl Murphy and Molla Wague as the Reds secured a vital three points at the City Ground to boost their promotion push in the Championship.

Lolley said: “Set-pieces are something we have concentrated on because they are such a big part of the game. We have a few big lads. Murph went on and Molla has got three goals now, so he is prolific!

“It is something we have worked on and we know that if we put the ball in the area, we will have people to attack it.

“In my first year here, I don’t think we scored from one single set-piece, so it is important and I am glad we have managed to turn that around.”

On the victory itself, Lolley added: “It was always important just to get the win and to keep ourselves in the promotion mix.

“It was a tough game. We knew Swansea like to pass the ball, and to try and keep it, but we also knew that they didn’t defend set-pieces the best. There was a gap there for us to exploit, and we did that.

“We could have gone under at 1-0, but we kept fighting. After the Swansea goal, it almost perked us up a bit and we managed to fight back.

“We were hanging on at the end, but after the equaliser, we got to grips with things and went on to win it.”