Jeffs happy with conduct of Worksop Town squad

Luke Jeffs has been impressed by the conduct of the Worksop Town players.

The Tigers have played six friendlies so far, winning their first four against Goole, Parkgate, Rainworth Miners Welfare and Wakefield, before drawing 2-2 with Hallam and ending on a 5-0 win over Mickleover last Friday evening.

Jeffs believes that the side will only get stronger once they get into a thorough pre-season schedule.

“It was a very good end to what has been a 'pre-pre-season' and I think the lads have done well,” said Jeffs.

“We have had a couple of new lads that have come in and it is not always easy for things to gel, but things have progressed well and as I have said, we are already looking like a unit both on and off the field.

“I think we have got to be really happy with what’s happened in this month; the new lads have been integrated well, we’re unbeaten – which I think is important because we want to go into the season with a winning mentality and I think Friday was a perfect way to finish it – and we have set the standard now, meaning we have something to live up to because that was a good performance on Friday night.

“The results can be a little bit false with it being a pre-pre-season; we’re going into games with minimal training, and we haven’t had a chance to work on things.

“Friday’s result was an accumulation of those last couple of games and we dominated.”

Worksop will now enjoy a four-week break before a proper pre-season gets underway at the end of June.

Jeffs trusts the squad to stick to the targets set ahead of what he believes will be an exciting campaign to come.

He continued: “We have set the lads some targets in terms of how we expect them to behave over the next four weeks.

“As I have said before, they’re a good group of people and they love their football and I fully expect them to come back where we are needing them to be.

“We’re excited, the last two games especially, with the fans being back in here [Sandy Lane].