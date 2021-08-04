James Baxendale proud of Worksop Town after win over Walsall XI

James Baxendale keeps the ball in play against Walsall. Pic by Lewis Pickersgill

The Tigers made light work of a Saddlers XI, which contained several first-team players and Under-23s starlets.

And Baxendale explained how his first meeting with his former employers was just another challenge for Worksop.

“The test was similar to the Huddersfield [Town] game, with them training full time, and it was good to see us up and against it to see what we have,” said the player-coach.

“They will probably come out and say that we were combative, but we moved the ball better than them.

“I am really proud of all of the lads, they worked hard to get the three goals and continue building in the right direction.

“You have to just take it as just another game and it is not quite their first-team squad, but I cannot deny that I am really happy that we have beaten them.

“It was the first time since I left that I have played against them, but it was just a friendly, so it wasn’t quite the same.

“I enjoyed it, though, and my dad came down to watch. I spent a lot of years there and I enjoyed my time, but I cannot deny that I am pleased that we have beaten them.”

Worksop welcome National League North side Kettering Town to Sandy Lane in their final pre-season fixture of the summer.

Baxendale believes must go into it with a winning mentality to set the tone for the league campaign.

“We have designed our pre-season to give us different tests against the different types of opposition that we may face,” he added.

“Hopefully, Kettering will be another example of building another good performance and we’ll try for another win because winning builds momentum.

“We will try to stamp our authority and set out to win on Saturday and it is going to be another tough challenge that we may face regularly in the league.