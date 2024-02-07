Jack Broadhead so happy to be in action for Worksop Town
The towering centre-half has struggled with an injury that has kept him out for the best part of two months.
After making an impressive comeback, Broadhead hopes he can keep it up due to the strong competition for places.
He said: “I have been back in training for the past few weeks, and I have been running after games and I like to look after myself anyway.
"So away from football I’ll still do a bit of running or something if I am not in the side.
“None of us want to be on the bench or out of the team, but it’s important that you know your role when you are not selected that you are there to support your teammates and I know Hamza (Bencherif) and Tafty (George Taft) do the same when the others get the nod like I did today.”