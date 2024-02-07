Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The towering centre-half has struggled with an injury that has kept him out for the best part of two months.

After making an impressive comeback, Broadhead hopes he can keep it up due to the strong competition for places.

He said: “I have been back in training for the past few weeks, and I have been running after games and I like to look after myself anyway.

Jack Broadhead - back in action. Pic: RBI Photography.

"So away from football I’ll still do a bit of running or something if I am not in the side.