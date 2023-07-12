Hallam took an early lead as Oliver Fearon saw his deflected effort beat the dive of Adam Hayton.

The Tigers responded shortly after as Liam Hughes was on hand to equalise with a fine header from Luke Hall’s whipped delivery.

Worksop had a better second period, and Broadhead tapped home on 71 minutes from Regan Hutchinson's drilled pass into the middle.

Craig Parry - not impressed by Saturday's display. Photo by Liam Pickersgill.

Broadhead then headed home a second from Terry Hawkridge’s corner to hand Worksop the win.