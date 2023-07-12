News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Jack Broadhead brace sees below-par Worksop Town home against Hallam

Jack Broadhead’s brace on Saturday afternoon was enough for Worksop Town to see off Northern Counties East League Premier Division side Hallam FC 3-1 despite a poor performance on Saturday.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 12th Jul 2023, 14:12 BST- 1 min read

Hallam took an early lead as Oliver Fearon saw his deflected effort beat the dive of Adam Hayton.

The Tigers responded shortly after as Liam Hughes was on hand to equalise with a fine header from Luke Hall’s whipped delivery.

Worksop had a better second period, and Broadhead tapped home on 71 minutes from Regan Hutchinson's drilled pass into the middle.

Craig Parry - not impressed by Saturday's display. Photo by Liam Pickersgill.Craig Parry - not impressed by Saturday's display. Photo by Liam Pickersgill.
Craig Parry - not impressed by Saturday's display. Photo by Liam Pickersgill.
Most Popular

Broadhead then headed home a second from Terry Hawkridge’s corner to hand Worksop the win.

Boss Craig Parry said: “The performance is probably where we are in pre-season. There was quite a strong message given to them at half-time because we needed to pick it up and put our stamp on the game and do the things we’re good at.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Related topics:Worksop TownCraig ParryLuke Hall