Jack Broadhead brace sees below-par Worksop Town home against Hallam
Hallam took an early lead as Oliver Fearon saw his deflected effort beat the dive of Adam Hayton.
The Tigers responded shortly after as Liam Hughes was on hand to equalise with a fine header from Luke Hall’s whipped delivery.
Worksop had a better second period, and Broadhead tapped home on 71 minutes from Regan Hutchinson's drilled pass into the middle.
Broadhead then headed home a second from Terry Hawkridge’s corner to hand Worksop the win.
Boss Craig Parry said: “The performance is probably where we are in pre-season. There was quite a strong message given to them at half-time because we needed to pick it up and put our stamp on the game and do the things we’re good at.”