International midfielder attracting Nottingham Forest interest

Nottingham Forest remain active in the transfer market ahead of the new Championship season.

The Reds have this morning been linked with a move for Mali international midfielder Samba Sow from Dynamow Moscow.

The 30-year-old has dropped down the pecking order in recent times, making 17 appearances last season in the Russian League.

But he could be in line for a fresh challenge on English shores with Forest closing in on the former Lens man, according to reports.

If a deal is reached then Sow will become the Reds’ eighth signing of the summer, following in the footsteps of Sammy Ameobi, Tiago Silva, Yuri Riberio, Alfa Semedo, Arijanet Muric, Albert Adomah and Rafa Mir through the City Ground entrance.

RELATED CONTENT: Rafa Mir excited for Nottingham Forest challenge