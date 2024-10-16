Alan Shearer backs appointment of Thomas Tuchel as England's new manager
Alan Shearer says Thomas Tuchel’s sole task is to win World Cup after the FA Confirmed him as England’s new boss.
The 51-year-old German becomes the third non-British permanent manager of the men's team after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello and will take over the role on 1st January 2025.
