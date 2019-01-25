Clough was part of the first Premier League season under his dad's management before leaving for Liverpool in 1993. He's now manager of Burton Albion.

IN PICTURES: Where are they now? Remembering some of Nottingham Forest's Premier League heroes

Nottingham Forest were founder members of the Premier League upon its birth in 1992.

Many superstars wore the Forest shirt during their spells in the top flight. Here we remember some of them and look at where they are nowadays.

Chettle played over 400 league games for Forest before dropping down the leagues. He's now academy and U23s coach at Notts County.

1. Steve Chettle

Another to play over 400 league games for Forest, he's also managed the club twice and is now a TV and radio pundit.

2. Stuart Pearce

Keane left at the end of the first Premier League season for a fine career with Manchester United. He's being touted as being new boss Martin O'Neill's assistant manager at the City Ground.

3. Roy Keane

Crossley played over 300 games for Forest, including many in the Premier League, and is now first team coach at Notts County.

4. Mark Crossley

