In-form Worksop Town aiming to make it a double cup success at Alvechurch on Saturday

And the Tigers now face another big cup game on Saturday afternoon as they travel to Step Three side Alvechurch on Saturday to play for a place in the first round proper of the FA Cup too.

Parry said: “It’s a big occasion for everyone at the club and we’re all in it together. It doesn’t matter whether you’re the cleaner, the owner or the players: we are all as one and fighting hard to make it a special occasion on Saturday.

“They are a Step higher than us, and they have a rich history and a good side. They are a very good side, but we are going to go there and try and stamp our authority.”

Tigers in winning action at Loughborough. Photo by Lewis Pickersgill

On Saturday James Tague threatened to end Worksop’s winning streak of a then nine games with a second-minute opener; however, goals from Liam Hardy and Josh Wilde saw the Tigers win 2-1 at Loughborough Dynamo and they will now travel to Leek Town at the end of October.

Parry was happy with how his side controlled the game after the early setback.

He said: “I thought it was a good performance all-round; I feel like there were a lot of exceptional individual displays. We kept the ball really well, and it’s one of the best possession-based games I’ve seen from us this year really.

“We had an obstacle put in front of us early doors with the goal, but we believed in what we were trying to do.

“They didn’t panic or do anything stupid, so I’m more pleased with the reaction of the side because we won’t always get our own way – we know that. It’s down to the strength of the squad also; I can put any side together and it doesn’t make us any weaker. We’ve got some unbelievable players in our team, my toughest job this year is keeping everyone happy.

“Everyone is buying into what we want to do and all the players that came into the game today have all got really good minutes under their belts.