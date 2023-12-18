Impressive Worksop Town ease past FC United of Manchester

A free-scoring Worksop Town defeated FC United of Manchester 4-0 at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium on Saturday.

Worksop Town players celebrate.

Jordan Burrow grabbed himself a debut-day goal, with goals from Jay Rollins, Vaughan Redford, and an own goal from Curtis Jones sealing the win.

FC United started well with Jay Fitzmartin firing just wide early on.The Tigers grew into the game with Aleks Starcenko seeing his volley saved by Pat Boyes.

Worksop gained the lead on 23 minutes when Burrow smashed home from a neat Jay Rollins cross.

Burrow almost doubled his tally for the afternoon just a minute later, when he played the ball out to Hall, who put in a superb cross, however the forward’s looping header was inches wide of the post.

Worksop’s lead was doubled on 37 minutes when Jay Rollins nipped in between the FC United defence and went one-on-one with the goalkeeper. The winger hit the bar and was on hand to tap the rebound into an open goal.

Jordan Buckley thought he’d pulled a goal back for the visitors on the stroke of half-time when his header found the top corner; however, an offside flag meant Worksop went into the break two goals to the good.

The visitors came out the blocks quickly in the second period trying to force a route back into the game. A deep corner was missed by Malkowski; however, Dan Lafferty could only loop his header over the bar.

Malkowski gave the ball away to Buckley in the area, handing him the perfect opportunity to half the deficit, but the Polish international made up for his error by saving one-on-one.

Boyes made a great stop at his near post to keep the visitors in the game on 67 minutes from Luke Hall.

With 10 minutes to go the game was put beyond the visitors when Curtis Jones nudged Hall’s whipped cross into his own net.

Gabbidon spawned a golden opportunity to pull a goal back befas a low cross evaded the Tigers' defence and ran through to the forward in the six-yard box. Gabidon couldn’t sort his feet out quickly enough to convert.