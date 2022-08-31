Hungry crows spark pitch row as Worksop Town's match at Grantham Town is postponed

Grantham left it late to call off the fixture after an ongoing issue with chafer grubs that apparently saw crows dig up a small section of the surface overnight.

However, the Tigers' boss was left perplexed by the decision and why it came as late as it did.

“It was disappointing, and, in all honesty, it was a complete shambles,” said Parry.

The damaged pitch at Grantham Town on Monday.

“I still do not have an answer to how a crow can lift the size of the grass that’s been lifted and for me, I cannot understand why a local referee hasn’t sanded and rolled over that small area of the pitch.

“We met at midday, and everyone was prepared to set off and they told us that it happened the day before, so why wasn’t we alerted the day before?

“Our players and fans are human beings with families and if this thing was going to happen then it could have been done earlier and people could have spent their day with loved ones.

“What was even more disappointing was that I got to the ground and inspected the pitch and with 20 minutes of work, it would have been playable.

“I sit here the day after still disappointed to know that we have had our eyes pulled out and, in my opinion, to have had so many on the pitch and then the pictures posted after on social media compared to what was there was embarrassing.

“We could go on and on, but we now need to move on and store it and try to use it as ammunition when we eventually play them.”

The Tigers welcome first-time Emirates FA Cup contestants Worcester Raiders to the Windsor Foodservice Stadium in the first qualifying round of the competition.

Parry believes it will be a tough test for his side, adding: “They are a strong side, and it is more about managing the situation than the opposition that we’re playing.