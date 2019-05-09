How Worskop Town sealed the Midland League title

Worksop Town historian Steve Jarvis continues his look back through the memorable 1972/73 season for Tigers in his A Season Out of Time series.

Saturday 21st April 1973 saw the Midland League side make the short trip to Sutton-in-Ashfield, while the Yorkshire League team hosted Pickering Town at Central Avenue.

Best and Gribben scored at the Avenue in a 2-2 draw.

Departing spectators at the end of this match hung about anxiously for the news from Priestsic Road.

When the phone rang - no mobiles back then - it was bad news, a 0-1 defeat to slow down the championship charge!

Monday 23rd brought Gateshead to Central Avenue, along with 1,145 fans, to see if Worksop could virtually ensure the title, as only Frickley could catch them.

Worksop put on a show, romping to a 7-1 win.

Ronnie Reid scored twice, Dave Birkenshaw, Nick Fenoughty, Wayne Beswick, Colin Oxley and an own goal made up the total.

The return match at Redheugh Park was on the Friday evening and the Tigers made sure of the title by winning 4-3.

Fenoughty scored twice, Reid and Birkenshaw were again on target.

Despite finishing the season in mid-table Gateshead folded in August 1973.

They were later to be reformed at the International Stadium.