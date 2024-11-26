Honours even again between Worksop Town and Lancaster City in poor conditions

Tricky conditions meant it ended goalless once again between Worksop Town and Lancaster City at the Giant Axe Stadium last weekend.

This was the third time in a row these sides had drawn 0-0 as the awful conditions got the better of the game.

But Tigers manager Craig Parry was happy to get a point against a tough side and in tough conditions.

“It wasn’t our game today, it was a point gained, a clean sheet on the board at a difficult place,” he said.

Worksop Town and Lancaster City walking out in tricky conditions at the Giant Axe. Photo by Steven Taylor.

"We know what it’s like there, as it was the same result last year.

“The conditions today were a complete leveller, there couldn’t be any football played, and credit to the ground staff there for getting the game to go ahead.

“All in all, it’s a very hard-fought point.

"We take the points on the board in the league and we move on.”

Aleks Starcenko had the game’s first opportunity when a cross from the right fell to him in the box, but his deflected shot was parried by Andre Mendes.

Starcenko continued to drive Worksop forward, setting up Liam Hughes, whose powerful strike flew wide of the left post.

Lancaster's first significant chance came when Regan Hutchinson conceded a free kick 25 yards from goal and Nic Evangelinos stepped up and rattled the crossbar with a thunderous effort.

Worksop responded with Hutchinson combining in a one-two with Hughes, giving Hutchinson a shot in the box, but he couldn’t muster enough power to trouble the keeper.

Lancaster struck the woodwork again as captain Sam Bailey’s corner was flicked on by Harrison Beeden, bouncing off the crossbar before Aaron Martin cleared the danger.

A well-placed Joe Leesley set piece nearly led to a goal when he lofted the ball to Martin in the box, but Mendes produced a fine save to deny the breakthrough. Moments later, Leesley intercepted a loose pass and unleashed a low shot on goal, only for Mendes to once again make a crucial stop.

After the break, Lewis Mansell found space behind the Tigers’ back line but fired straight at goalkeeper Tommy Taylor.

Leesley continued to threaten with his set pieces, delivering a looping corner to Luke Shiels, whose header was comfortably saved by Mendes.

Lancaster came close again when Marcus Cusani volleyed over the bar from a Josh Abbott cross.

Worksop substitute Jordan Burrow almost snatched a late winner twice, first heading wide of the left post from a Leesley cross and then failing to direct his header on target from a chipped delivery by Dan Bramall.

Lancaster rattled the woodwork for a third time late on when Bailey’s cross-turned-shot struck the left post and bounced out, marking the final chance in a match filled with near-misses but no goals.