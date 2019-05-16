Holes in the heart won't stop Worksop's Jade Moore as she prepares for second World Cup with England

Ten years ago, Worksop's Jade Moore was diagnosed with having two holes in her heart during a routine cardiac screening.

Fast forward to 2019, and the 28-year-old is about to embark on her second World Cup as part of Phil Neville's England women's squad in France.

The Reading midfielder helped secure the Lionesses bronze medals in 2015 in Canada, having made her England bow three years earlier

But it could all have been so different for Jade who, at the age of 17, saw the holes in her heart discovered before a youth training session.

And the midfielder told the BBC it was nearly a life-changing moment..

She said: “It was very touch and go - and I was a millimetre from having to have open heart surgery.

“It did happen at a crucial time in my life, and did open my eyes to what life would be like without football. It made me look at life differently."

Fortunately, the problem was corrected with a device, inserted through a flexible tube leading from her upper thigh to her heart, which closes the holes.

She added: "I’m obviously so grateful that the holes were discovered. It saved my life and my football career. Without that screening I wouldn’t be in the England squad right now. I might not even be alive. And that’s why I’m a patron for the charity Cardiac Risk in the Young. It’s a cause that is clearly so important to me and they do some fantastic work."

Moore played for Lincoln, Leeds, Birmingham and Notts County before joining Reading. After graduating from Leeds Metropolitan University in 2013, she established her own sports therapy business.

England will take on Scotland in their first World Cup game at the Alianza Riviera on June 9, followed by further group games with Argentina on June 14 and Japan on June 19.