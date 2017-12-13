Hindley signs two and is talking to an ex-Tiger as he looks for more goals

Worksop Town have lined up a hat-trick of new goalscoring signings – one of them a very familiar face.

The club are in advanced talks to bring back a player who wore the Tigers’ colours in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League.

Gareth Curtis has signed for Worksop Town

If and when he puts pen to paper, he’ll join fellow new boys Gareth Curtis and Charlie Baird who were snapped up this week.

Curtis has hit 10 goals for Clipstone this season and Baird, a former Worksop Town Under 19s star, has been sent back to Sandy Lane by Harrogate Town in order to gain experience of men’s football.

Tigers boss Ryan Hindley wanted to freshen things up in order to help his side score more goals.

“We’ve not been scoring enough goals. The for and against columns don’t lie, we needed people to provide goals and score them,” he said.

“It’s time to freshen it up and bring the fans some new heroes.”

Curtis is a player who impressed Hindley when they played Clipstone and someone Tigers have targetted for some time.

“Gareth was the top scorer for Clipstone and deserves a chance with us, he wants to progress and play for the biggest club around,” said Hindley.

“He plays as a number 10 and also plays up front and we’re delighted to welcome him to the club. We’ve had our eyes on him for a while.”

As for Baird, Hindley is excited by the local youngster’s potential.

“Charlie is a 6ft 2ins striker from Harrogate Town. He was with our Under 19s and went to Harrogate and Simon Weaver really likes him and wants him to have games with us.

“He lives in Gateford and Craig Spink says he was potentially the best Under 19 at the club in a long time.

“He could be outstanding, he’s got everything, pace, size and scores goals.

“He’s raw but this level is full of players who are raw.”

Worksop hope to have the third signing completed in time for Saturday’s trip to struggling Harrogate Railway Athletic.