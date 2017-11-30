Hindley positive ahead of tough FA Vase clash

Worksop Town boss Ryan Hindley is confident his side can gain revenge for a heavy defeat at Pontefract Collieries earlier in the season when the two sides go head-to-head in the FA Vase on Saturday.

Hosts Pontefract won 5-1 back in August on a day when Worksop had a depleted side available to them.

And Hindley believes it will be a different kind of encounter this time.

He said: “I think nine of our current first team didn’t feature that day - we had teenagers, debutants, the lot, so there’s no way you can compare that game to this one and judge how it might go.

“Pontefract are going really well in the league and have made their ground a fortress, as they should. It’s a cowfield of a pitch and anyone would find it difficult there but they make it work for them and it’s done them plenty of favours.

“When we lost there we then were only defeated once in the next 13 games once we had a full quota of players back so it shows how unique that game was.”

Hindley saw his side well beaten at home by Bottesford Town on Saturday (see page 71) which left him frustrated given how he felt his team had found a winning formula in previous weeks.

He said: “When we beat Dunston in the FA Vase and then put in a good display against AFC Mansfield I felt confident we were going well but then Saturday was disappointing.

“We can put that behind us now this weekend and get some momentum for when we’re back in league action.”

Overall, Hindley remains well aware that Tigers could be higher up the league standings than their current ninth place, but believes targets set when he arrived in the summer will be met.

He said: “I wanted a top eight finish and think we’ll get that, although the higher the better.

“I said I wanted to be judged on my second season once we’ve had time to settle and learn what’s needed to be successful here.

“It’s a very tough league to get out of and the current top four will be the ones doing battle for promotion come the end of the season, in my opinion, although if we can put some good runs together we could at least put some pressure on them as there are a lot of points to be played for.

“We always have extra pressure on us as we’re the biggest club in the area with the best crowds and pitch - teams raise their games when they play us at home no matter where they are in the league.

“We often get better results against those in the top six than those lower down, which is something we need to address.

“But overall I’m happy with the squad I’ve got as we have a good group here. If needs be, I can bring new faces in and may look at doing so soon, but I’m in no rush and happy to let these players show what they can do.”