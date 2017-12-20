Hindley opens up on former players, the fans and making new Worksop Town memories

Ryan Hindley says he and the Worksop Town team need the supporters’ backing more than ever this weekend.

The Tigers haven’t won in NCEL Premier action since October, although the weather has played a big part in that.

Penistone Church, the side directly beneath Worksop in the table, are the visitors on Saturday, before the return fixture a week later.

It’s three weeks since Hindley’s men kicked a ball in anger and in the interim the manager has apparently come in for flak on social media.

On a tweet on 15th December he rounded on what he called ‘keyboard warriors’ and he has since told the Guardian former players at the club need to focus on their new clubs, not Worksop.

“It’s the nature of the beast,” he said.

“If people want to say derogatory things you have to accept that and if they say nice things you have to accept that.

“But I think you should be concentrating on your own club and working hard to stay in their team. If you could have got in our team you wouldn’t have left.

“Ex players need to let it go and concentrate on what they’re doing.

“It doesn’t look good for them or their club and shows a level of immaturity.

“Anyone who has been at Worksop Town and left will have been a good player. I have to make decisions as a manager and I think they should show me some respect for that.”

In response to social media claims of a ‘revolving door’ policy at Sandy Lane following a lot of ins and outs, Hindley said he expected criticism.

“We lost Jake Currie for business reasons, nothing to do with football, he would always be involved in my teams because he’s a fantastic player,” he said.

“People will always criticise my teams and formations, it’s just the life of a football manager.”

And he’s calling on fans to rally behind him as attention can finally, hopefully return to football this weekend.

“I need these supporters and the players do. We need to fill the ground on Saturday,” he said.

“We’ve had a few weeks with no football and fans should be as eager as we are.

“Get behind the lads, get behind me and my management team.

“The past is the past, Fylde in the play-offs and Bournemouth in the FA Cup, let’s make some new memories.

“No one wants to win games more than I do and more than my management team and players.

“I have never needed the fans more than I need them on Saturday, let’s create a great festive atmosphere and hopefully we’ll get a massive three points.”